DOYLESTOWN >> Health officials have reported 19 more deaths of COVID-infected Bucks County residents this week, 12 of them from long-term care facilities.
All of the decedents – 10 women and nine men ranging in age from 51 to 98 – had underlying medical conditions. Five were in their 90s, four in their 80s, eight in their 70s, and two in their 50s.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,216 new COVID infections in Bucks from Sunday through Tuesday, Dec. 6 to 8. The county’s seven-day average stands at 506 per day, while its pandemic total of confirmed cases surged past 20,000, totaling 21,923 as of midnight Tuesday.
Among those cases were 117 school students and 10 school staff. Of the students, 25 percent are attending school in person fulltime, while 37 percent attended virtual classes only; the rest were in hybrid models.
Eighty-one patients remain hospitalized in the county, seven of them on ventilators. About 17 percent of the county’s adult ICU hospital beds remain available, along with 35 percent of its medical-surgical beds and 78 percent of its ventilators.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health said 8,703 new cases were reported across the state on Tuesday, as well as 220 deaths.
Among the newly infected citizens was Gov. Tom Wolf, who disclosed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and is quarantining at his home.
Wolf said he tested positive during a routine test, has no symptoms and is feeling well.
“I am continuing to serve the commonwealth and performing all of my duties remotely, as many are doing during the pandemic,” Wolf said. “As this virus rages, my positive test is a reminder that no one is immune from COVID, that following all precautions as I have done is not a guarantee, but it is what we know to be vital to stopping the spread of the disease.”
Wolf urged Pennsylvanians to continue to wear masks, stay home when possible, and socially distance from those not living in one’s household.
The statewide pandemic total of 445,317 cases is more than twice the total of six weeks ago, and Pennsylvania's 7-day case average of 9,730 per day is more than five times the highest rate reported last spring. The death toll stands at 11,762.
Through Tuesday night, Dec. 8 5,561 people were hospitalized with coronavirus infections in Pennsylvania.
“Over the past several weeks, we have seen a rapid increase of positive case counts reaching record-high levels, which gives us significant cause for concern,” said Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Rachel Levine. “In fact, every county now has a positivity rate greater than 5 percent, which is alarming. In addition, nine counties have percent positivity above 20 percent.”
Bucks County’s test positivity rate was 15.3 percent for the seven-day period ending Dec. 3, slightly higher than the statewide average of 14.4 percent. The county, like much of the state, has expanded the number of testing sites available to the public in recent weeks, which along with the positivity rate has helped drive case counts higher.
To see an interactive map showing Bucks County’s testing locations, please click here.
To see an interactive map showing Bucks County’s active cases by municipality, please click here.
Statistics, charts, links to state health department data and other coronavirus-related information can be found on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com.