LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Debbie Wachspress on Feb. 20 announced she is ending her congressional campaign. Following the announcement, she released the below statement:
“When I first considered running for U.S. Congress a year ago, I thought I understood what I would face. I knew that lies would be told and words taken out of context, even invented, to disparage me publicly. I was concerned about the impact this would have on my family, and finally I sat our kids down and told them I was not going to run. They said, ‘Mom, you’re running. There’s no one who cares more and would be better at this than you.’ And so, I ran — because of my kids, and because of all of our kids. I know that wrong sometimes triumphs over right, and that bullies are winning the day, both locally and nationally. But I’ve always tried my best to take a stand for right, and I ran for that reason.
“Unfortunately, I now find myself in a situation where my family is going to suffer - with this recent offensive and completely false narrative of who I am - and my candidacy will also. It is clear to me that these lies and distortions will be too big a distraction to overcome. I care too much about sending a Democrat to Congress to stay in the race under these circumstances. So today, I am withdrawing my candidacy for Congress in PA-01. I’ve always been a doer, an organizer, a fighter. Despite the injustices and distortions that led to this decision, I will continue to fight as I have done my entire life for the future of our community.
“I’m deeply grateful to all those who have supported my campaign and me personally throughout this effort. I have had the opportunity to meet so many good, hardworking people across Bucks and Montgomery counties, and I look forward to helping ensure they are represented by Christina Finello in 2021. Christina has run a strong grassroots campaign and will be a tenacious fighter for the people of this district.”