DOYLESTOWN >> Two elderly Bucks County residents with COVID-19 died on April 2 as the county’s coronavirus death toll rose to eight.
The victims, a 79-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman, both had underlying health conditions, said county Health Director Dr. David Damsker.
Seventy-seven new COVID-19 cases were reported, Damsker said, more than half of which came from a private testing company that submitted multiple days of results. The onset of symptoms in some of those cases dated back as far as three weeks, he said.
The daily trend lately has been for between 35 and 55 new cases, Damsker said, adding that he did not see today’s high total as a true deviation because of the large dump of results from the one company.
The new reports brought the county’s total to 450 positive tests. Sixty-seven of those have recovered fully and have been released from isolation.
Thirty-five Bucks County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, Damsker said, 12 of whom are in critical condition.Map
While no one knows when COVID-19 will peak in Pennsylvania, Damsker said at a news briefing earlier in the day, “I do think it’s reasonable to say that, given the social distancing that is in place, we will start to see it fairly soon.”
Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said that Southeast and Northeast Pennsylvania are her main areas of concern for possible patient surges that could stretch the capacities of hospitals.
Damsker said that hospital capacity is not yet an issue in Bucks County. “They’re very busy, but I don’t think they’re overwhelmed yet,” he said – but all have plans to increase their capacities if necessary.
Emergency Services Director Scott T. Forster added that the county is evaluating closed medical facilities in Upper and Lower Bucks County that could help accommodate a surge.
Such planning, along with a large shipment of protective equipment that arrived this week for first responders, medical professionals and others, is “putting the citizens of Bucks County in a good position to receive care while our public safety professionals and our healthcare workers are protecting themselves from becoming ill or bringing it home to their families,” Forster said.
Statewide, more than 7,000 Pennsylvanians in 62 counties have tested positive for COVID-19, with more than 90 deaths reported.
Residents of 48 of Bucks County’s 54 municipalities have tested positive for the virus, with East Rockland Township and New Britain, New Hope and Silverdale Boroughs added today. A map showing those municipalities is on the county’s data portal https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com/
The portal was updated today to reflect the distribution of positive cases by age range and gender, to show the gender breakdown of hospitalized patients, and to chart the rise in the number of overall cases.