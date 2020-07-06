MORRISVILLE >> The Lower Trenton (“Trenton Makes”) Toll-Supported Bridge’s pedestrian walkway is scheduled to be closed for re-decking during daytime hours on starting Thursday, July 9, the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission has announced.
Maintenance personnel are expected to remove the walkway’s weathered wooden planks and replace them with new composite decking between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, Wednesday, July 15, and Friday, July 17.
The 1,022-foot-long, eight-foot-wide walkway was last replaced six years ago.
Pedestrians and bicyclists are urged to use the walkway at the nearby Calhoun Street Toll-Supported Bridge (nine-tenths of a mile upstream) to cross the Delaware River when the Lower Trenton Bridge’s walkway is closed. Note: The Trenton-Morrisville (Route 1) Toll Bridge does not have pedestrian/bicycle access.
As with any Commission construction or work activity, the schedule walkway closures are subject to change due to weather, traffic conditions and emergencies.