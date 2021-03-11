BENSALEM >> The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office has again filed a motion to revoke the bail of a Bensalem man accused of attacking the same woman three times, most recently on Friday, March 5, 2021, when he pushed her down a flight of concrete steps and choking her until she blacked out.
The bail revocation hearing for Patrick Dando, 35, of Elmwood Avenue, is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 11 before Common Pleas Judge James M. McMaster.
Dando was taken into custody Monday night by agents with the U.S. Marshals Service and Bucks County Detectives after fleeing Friday’s attack. He is accused of attacking the woman on Aug. 7, Oct. 26, and March 5, all at her apartment in Falls Township.
After the second attack, Assistant District Attorney Elliott R. Katz filed a motion to have his bail revoked, but that was denied on Nov. 20. Katz filed a second motion to revoke his bail on March 8, 2021.
"We take our responsibility for public safety seriously," District Attorney Matt Weintraub said. "Our instincts were 100 percent accurate when we argued that Mr. Dando’s bail must be revoked for his second domestic assault on this same victim. He stands accused of strangling and assaulting this same victim for a third time. Now, there is no doubt that the only way that we can keep the public safe from Mr. Dando is by keeping him in jail.”
Dando faces several charges in the three domestic assault cases, including felony counts of aggravated assault and strangulation. He is currently in Bucks County Correctional Facility under $250,000 bail.
The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are pending. Dando has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 11 a.m. on May 5, 2021 before Magisterial District Judge Jan Vislosky.
The assaults were investigated by the Falls Township Police Department and Bucks County Detectives and the U.S. Marshals Service assisted in taking him into custody. The case is assigned for prosecution to Assistant District Attorney Elliot R. Katz.