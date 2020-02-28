UPPER SOUTHAMPTON >> The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office Crash Investigation Team in conjunction with the Upper Southampton Police Department is investigating a crash that occurred Thursday afternoon at a day care center in Upper Southampton Township.
At approximately 1:30 p.m. a black BMW car driven by a female from Philadelphia crashed through a front window of the Children of America Educational Childcare center on Knowles Avenue.
The vehicle traveled through a classroom and came to rest against a back wall of the room.
As a result of the crash, four children were transported to Abington Hospital by ambulance for treatment of their injuries. One child, whose condition police continue to monitor, suffered serious injuries.
The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries, was treated and remains hospitalized.
Seventeen children were in the classroom at the time of this incident, with 79 children total in the building. All children have been accounted for and reunited with family.