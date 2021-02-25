CVS Health has added Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Louisiana and Ohio to the list of states where select CVS Pharmacy locations will offer COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible populations through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
Appointments for the latest allocation of approximately 570,000 doses will start to become available for booking on Feb. 24, with shots beginning February 25.
"Feedback on every aspect of the vaccination process has been incredibly positive, from the digital experience to interacting with our team of health care professionals," said Karen S. Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health. "We're also making significant progress in reaching vulnerable communities, which will continue to be an essential part of our vaccination effort."
There are nearly 10,000 CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide, with almost half located in communities ranked high or very high in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Social Vulnerability Index (SVI). High SVI rank, along with population density and area demographics, are critical factors when determining which CVS Pharmacy locations will offer COVID-19 vaccinations. CVS Health recently announced several steps to address vaccine education and equity, in particular among Black and Hispanic populations.
CVS Health has been offering COVID-19 vaccines on a limited basis in Ohio using state allocations. As more supply becomes available through the federal program, the company will expand to additional states while increasing the number of stores offering vaccinations. CVS Pharmacy has the capacity to administer 20 25 million shots per month.
Vaccines in a retail setting are offered on an appointment-only basis via CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and those without online access can contact customer service: 1-800-746-7287.
CVS Health has administered approximately four million COVID-19 vaccine doses to residents and staff in over 40,000 long-term care facilities across the country through the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program. CVS Pharmacy teams have completed second doses at all skilled nursing facilities and will complete second doses at assisted living and other facilities by mid-March,1 delivering on the company's commitment to help protect a population disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. CVS Health has been regularly updating its progress through publicly available data.