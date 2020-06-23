NEWTOWN >> With summer officially here, Bucks County Community College is offering more than 100 courses from July 1 to August 11 during its third and final summer session to help students catch up, get ahead, or explore new possibilities between semesters.
All courses are delivered online and remotely. E-learning classes offered online typically do not require students to log in to the course at a specific time of day. Remote instruction replaces face-to-face classes, and might require students to log in to live lectures at the time the class would have been meeting on campus.
Students who wish to move up a level or prepare for college-level classes in the fall might be interested in reading, writing, math, or college readiness courses. Also offered is Guided Studies, which helps undecided students explore what majors might interest them. Freshman and sophomore level courses in many disciplines are also offered, which transfer to most other four-year colleges and universities.
Or take a virtual summer road trip with a new course, “Cultural Landscapes: Route 66 & Commercial Archeology,” offered as HIST 210 – Topics in Historic Preservation.
“The story of Route 66 is in many ways the story of America. It’s part of our identity: adventure, ingenuity, the open road to possibility,” said Matt Metcalf, coordinator of the college’s award-winning Historic Preservation Program. “Countless local businesses opened during its heyday, some of which became national names. Now, efforts are underway to preserve these places and tell their stories.”
The course is taught by Michael Hirsch, president of the board for the Society of Commercial Archeology, and an advisory board member of Wildwood, N.J.’s Doo Wop Preservation League, which promotes the preservation of mid-century modern resort architecture.
“We will look at the transformation and preservation of United States highway systems, with a concentration on the legacy of Route 66 and the preservation attempts of the Mother Road,” said Hirsch. “We will cover the historic context and impact of the Green Books on African American lives, and relate to the context of women’s history in relation to highway history in America.”
Tuition is only $165 a credit for Bucks County residents. Apply and register online at bucks.edu/summer, where you will find a complete list of course offerings. Registration help is available by calling 215-968-8000, or emailing admissions@bucks.edu,