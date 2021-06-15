DOYLESTOWN >> Not since the initial weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic has the number of new cases in Bucks County been as low as now.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported just 116 new infections in Bucks County last week. That’s 90 percent lower than the level reported May 1.
New cases have registered in single digits for three of the past five days. The seven-day average of new cases stood at 12 per day on Saturday, the lowest in Bucks since March 24, 2020.
The number of COVID-infected patients in Bucks County hospitals fell to 13 last week, including four patients on ventilators – the fewest hospitalizations since early November.
Deaths attributed to COVID are still occurring in Bucks – 41 in May, seven so far in June – but at a much lower rate than earlier in the pandemic.
Bucks County health officials are continuing to push for higher vaccination rates here as the demand for shots continues to flatten and decline.
“Even though the overall hospitalization numbers are way down, the people who are still getting very sick are almost all unvaccinated,” said Dr. David Damsker, director of the Bucks County Health Department. “Anyone who is older, immunosuppressed, obese or otherwise at higher risk of disease, absolutely needs to get vaccinated. In those risk categories, there shouldn’t be a debate.”
For the convenience of residents, the county and its vaccination contractor, AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, will hold five pop-up vaccination clinics over the next week at these locations:
- Tuesday, June 15, 5 to 7 p.m.: Falls Township Municipal Building, 188 Lincoln Highway, Fairless Hills
- Tuesday, June 15, 5 to 7 p.m.: Trumbauersville Fire Company, 142 N. Main Street, Trumbauersville
- Wednesday, June 16, 5 to 7 p.m.: Upper Black Eddy Fire Company, 1716 Firehouse Lane, Upper Black Eddy
- Thursday, June 17, 5 to 7 p.m.: Sellersville Fire Department, 2 N. Main Street, Sellersville
- Saturday, June 19, Noon to 3 p.m.: Bristol Waterfront Juneteenth Celebration, 100 Basin Park, Bristol
Providers throughout Bucks County have administered a total of 589,666 doses of vaccine, enough to fully vaccinate 269,400 people and partially vaccinate 74,852.
Those numbers are equivalent to 49 percent of the 12-and-older population in Bucks County being fully vaccinated, and 65 percent having received at least one dose of vaccine.
About 43 percent of the total county population has been fully vaccinated, while 55 percent has received at least an initial dose.
The county’s test positivity rate, which exceeded 17 percent a few months ago, is now down to 1.1 percent.
Bucks County’s four mass vaccination sites remain open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through July 3, when sites at the Perkasie and Newtown campuses of Bucks County Community College will close. Clinics at Neshaminy Mall and the Warwick Square shopping center will continue to operate on a reduced schedule, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, when the county reopens July 6 after the holiday weekend.
Shots are available at all sites without appointments required. All locations offer both the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.
Statistics, charts, links to state health department data and other coronavirus-related information can be found on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com.