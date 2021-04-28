DOYLESTOWN >> Bucks County’s five mass vaccination clinics will begin accepting walk-ins this week in addition to scheduled appointments.
Starting April 28, people without appointments are invited to receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Bucks County Health Department clinic in Jamison, or their first dose of the two-shot Pfizer vaccine at the county’s Bucks County Community College and Neshaminy Mall clinics, operated by AMI Expeditionary Healthcare.
Those who prefer to schedule an appointment may still do so at www.trackmyvaccine.com/register.
Walk-in vaccination is now available at:
- Warwick Square Shopping Center Clinic (J&J, single dose), 2395 York Road, Jamison, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday
- Bucks County Community College Perkasie Campus (Pfizer, two dose), 1 Hillendale Road, Perkasie, 1 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday.
- Bucks County Community College Bristol Campus (Pfizer, two dose), 1304 Veterans Highway, Bristol, 1 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday to Thursday, 1 to 9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
- Bucks County Community College Newtown Campus (Pfizer, two dose), 275 Swamp Road, Newtown, 1 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday
- Neshaminy Mall (Pfizer, two dose), 707 Neshaminy Mall, Bensalem – use food court entrance, 1 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday.
Though an appointment is not necessary to receive the vaccine, preference will be given to patients already scheduled to receive a shot. Those who receive the Pfizer vaccine will be asked to schedule an appointment for their second dose after receiving the first.
For answers to vaccine-related questions, or for more information call 1-800-383-0371.