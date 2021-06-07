DOYLESTOWN >> New COVID-19 infections are at a rate lower than they’ve been for 50 weeks in Bucks County, part of a fast-improving outlook as the region continues to reopen.
Last week ended with the seven-day rolling average of new cases at 17 per day in Bucks, a 90 percent decrease since May 1.
A news analysis of Pennsylvania COVID data found that the weekly average of new cases had dropped more quickly in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties from April to June than it had statewide. It was also reported that Pennsylvania counties with the highest vaccination rates – including the four Philadelphia suburban counties – had some of the sharpest declines in new cases.
More than a quarter-million people have been fully vaccinated in Bucks County, while almost 339,000 have received at least one dose of vaccine. A total of 574,976 doses of vaccine have been administered by providers throughout the county.
The number of people fully vaccinated in Bucks is equivalent to 41 percent of the total population and 52 percent of the adult population. The number who have received at least one dose of vaccine in Bucks equates to 54 percent of the total population and 68 percent of the adult population.
Nineteen patients with COVID are currently hospitalized in Bucks County, none of them on ventilators. Eight COVID deaths were reported last week in the county, raising the death toll for May to 41 and the pandemic death toll to 1,309. One death has been reported so far in June.
The county’s test positivity rate, which exceeded 17 percent a few months ago, is now down to 1.5 percent.
Bucks County’s four mass vaccination sites remain open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. By July 4, sites at the Perkasie and Newtown campuses of Bucks County Community College will close for all but second doses, leaving sites at Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem and at Warwick Square shopping center in Jamison still open.
All of the sites are available without appointments required, and are offering both the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.
Statistics, charts, links to state health department data and other coronavirus-related information can be found on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com.