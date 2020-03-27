DOYLESTOWN >> COVID-19 cases have increased to 144 in Bucks County, including 16 new cases reported Friday morning.
According to the latest numbers released by Bucks County Department of Health Director Dr. David Damsker, of the 16 new positives, 10 have been hospitalized, six are in serious, but not critical condition and four are listed in critical condition.
“What’s extremely important to note is that of the 144 cases, most of the people we talked to have family, friends and contacts who are also sick with many of the same symptoms. So I want to make it very clear that we have a lot more than 144 cases in Bucks County,” said Damsker during a video press conference early Friday afternoon. “144 is just the number of people who have been confirmed and tested. There are way more than that in Bucks County.”
According to Damsker, the first symptom people are going to get is not always a fever or a respiratory symptom. “Sometimes the first symptoms are just overall fatigue – some body aches. And what’s very striking now is that over the last several days that between 80 and 90 percent of all of our patients have lost the sense of smell and taste. There’s a metallic thing that they taste in their mouth. But this is becoming more and more common.
“It is very, very important that anyone who is losing their taste and also have other symptoms of coronavirus, you can basically say they have coronavirus without even being tested. It’s that important of a symptom,” said Damsker. “If you wake up in the morning and you have a runny nose and you just can’t taste the food that you’re eating it’s very, very likely that you have coronavirus based on all of our cases thus far.”
Damsker was joined on the live video conference by Bucks County Commissioners Diane Ellis-Marseglia, Bob Harvie and Gene DiGirolamo and Emergency Management Director Scott Forster.
On the emergency management side, Forster commended the county’s public safety agencies, community partners and healthcare workers “who have been working around the clock to prepare and respond to this situation.
“We continue to work at finding very scarce resources that are not available in large quantities, but we are finding them and we are sharing them with our providers and our responders,” said Forster.
According to Forster, the county has been able to secure much needed equipment and supplies from outright purchasing and through the strategic national stockpile of the Commonwealth. But added the supply chain continues to be challenging.
“There have been deliveries to hospitals, long term care facilities and emergency responders,” he said. “There is not enough for every single person in that healthcare or public safety agency. But we have gotten some supplies out and we continue getting additional supplies.
“We are awaiting a (large) shipment,” he said, but noted it has been delayed. “The same thing that’s happening to us is happening to other municipalities in the Commonwealth. When there’s a lack of supplies available it’s very difficult to know when you’re going to get them.”
Forster said they have also reached out to the business community for “any kind of personal protective equipment that they could share. We need new equipment, new personal protective equipment," he said, adding, "We have to ensure it’s going to meet certain standards and it’s going to protect the healthcare workers and that it’s in adequate shape and condition.
“If businesses or people out there have supplies they want to donate that they have on hand we would be happy to look at them and distribute them to the people who need them,” he said.
On the economic front, Commissioner Bob Harvie released the county’s latest unemployment numbers, which he called “staggering.”
According to Harvie, the number of residents filing claims over the past month has increased 200 percent. “That’s 2500 people,” he said. “Those are not numbers from today. They are from a couple of days ago. So we know that the pain is setting in for many people and we’re trying to do everything we can to help.”
One of the steps the commissioners have taken, working in conjunction with the Bucks County Association of Tax Collectors and the Pennsylvania Association of Tax Collectors, is to move the penalty deadline for paying county property taxes.
The 10 percent penalty slated to kick in on July 1 has been extended to July 31. “It’s possible it may be moved in the future, but hopefully we’ll be able to come through this together,” said Harvie. “Offering people an extra 30 days before they get hit with a 10 percent penalty, we think this is the best way we can help.”
Both Ellis-Marseglia and Gene DiGirolamo emphasized the importance of social distancing in their remarks during the conference broadcast live over FaceBook.
“It’s hard to believe that it was January 21 when the first person with coronavirus was identified in the United States in the state of Washington,” said DiGirolamo. “It’s literally only been two months, although most people probably think it’s been a lot longer than that.
“I am really, really proud of the residents here in Bucks County because I think, for the most part, you’re all trying to do your very, very best when it comes to following the rules and the regulations that were put in by the state and by the county in making sure that you stay home as much as possible, that you limit your time outside of the home, that you do all the social distancing and the important things likes washing your hands.
“We’ve been doing a good job,” he said, adding, “although I did speak with a police officer from the lower end of the county who did tell me that some people are still not taking this seriously.
“I would implore you that while most are doing a really, really good job, please limit the amount of time that you’re spending outside of our home,” said the commissioner. “Only leave to go to the supermarket or the pharmacy or if you’re required to go into work. By all of us doing this and working together we will get over this virus as quickly as possible.”
DiGirolamo also gave shout outs to the county’s healthcare workers, EMS personnel and police officers “for the outstanding job that they are doing and I’m sure will continue to do protecting lives and the health and welfare of the citizens here in Bucks County.”
According to county officials, two first responders in the county have tested positive for COVID-19. One of them, Middletown Township Police Officer Ryan Morrison, is recovering “very well” at home. The second first responder, said Damsker, is also doing “very well.”
