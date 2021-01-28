WARRINGTON >> Stephen A. Corr has announced his candidacy for Judge on the Court of Common Pleas of Bucks County.
A partner at Begley, Carlin & Mandio in Langhorne, Corr is a lifelong Republican who intends to cross-file and seek both the Republican and Democrat nominations in the May 18 primary.
As an undergraduate at the University of Notre Dame (1989, B.A. History), Corr earned a scholarship as a student manager in the athletic department. At Villanova University School of Law (1992, J.D.), Corr was a member of the Moot Court Board and was the 1992 champion of the Domenick L. Gabrielli National Family Law Moot Court Competition held annually at Albany Law School.
Corr began practicing in Bucks County upon graduation from law school. His practice focuses on civil litigation in both state and federal courts.
As lead trial counsel in more than 70 jury trials, Corr has tried cases to juries throughout southeastern Pennsylvania, including Bucks County, as well as in New Jersey, Ohio and Florida. He has also litigated cases in state and federal courts in Arkansas, California, Georgia, Louisiana, New York, Texas and Washington, D.C.
He has represented individuals and corporations in a variety of legal matters including landlord tenant disputes, motor vehicle accidents, professional negligence cases, minor criminal matters, real estate transactions, and contract negotiations. His broad legal experience has included representing clients in individual lawsuits, mass tort actions, and class actions.
Since 2001, Corr has represented victims of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 and serves as co-counsel in Havlish et al. v. bin Laden, et al., the first lawsuit brought against the terrorists and those who aided and abetted the terrorist attacks on behalf of the victims and their families, including seven families from Bucks County.
“Steve Corr has been a tireless advocate for me, my family, and the many other families he represents, and I can’t imagine a more qualified candidate to serve the people of Bucks County,” said Fiona Havlish whose husband, Donald, was killed while working in the World Trade Center.
Throughout his career, Corr has frequently been selected by his colleagues to serve as an arbitrator or mediator to resolve cases. He has also been appointed by Judges in the United States District Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, to serve as Plaintiffs’ Liaison Counsel in four multidistrict litigations, acting as the intermediary between thousands of litigants and the Court.
Corr is an active member of the Bucks County Bar Association, having served on the Board of Directors and as Chairman of the Technology Committee during his career.
From 2005-2016 Corr was elected three times to serve on the Central Bucks School Board, serving several terms as either Vice-President or President of the Board. He has also served Warrington Township as a member of the Bike & Hike Trail Committee, the BOCA Appeals Board and the Park & Recreation Board.
Corr lives in Warrington with his wife, Lisa, of 28 years. Lisa is a guidance counselor in the Central Bucks School District. They have three daughters.
