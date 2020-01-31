OTTSVILLE >> Sales of Pennsylvania wines and domestic and imported cold beer debuted Jan. 31 at the Turkey Hill Minit Markets store at 8330-A Easton Road, Ottsville. The store is Turkey Hill’s first location in Bucks County to begin selling beer and wine, and their 27th in Pennsylvania.
Turkey Hill stores that sell beer and wine focus their wine offerings on Pennsylvania’s regional wineries. The Ottsville store features vintages from Spring Gate Vineyard in Harrisburg.
Also new to the store is a freshly constructed 30-seat dining area, providing customers with an eat-in option for the store’s foodservice menu, featuring a variety of meal, side order and snack selections.
The beer and wine launch in Ottsville is Turkey Hill’s latest in a series of successful debuts covering 15 Pennsylvania counties so far.