MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP >> St. Mary Medical Center welcomed Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick to St. Mary’s Community Vaccine Clinic on Tuesday, March 30. The clinic is a coordinated effort between St. Mary Medical Center, St. Mary Physicians Group and volunteers to vaccinate community members against COVID-19.
From left are Larry Brilliant, MD, President, St. Mary Medical Center; Sharon Carney, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer, Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic; Kim Sudac, Vice President, Practice Operations, Medical Group Physician Services; Cathy Judge Cardillo, Regional Director Advocacy, Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic; Suzette Cunicelli, Vice President of Professional and Support Services, St. Mary Medical Center; and Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick.