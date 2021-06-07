NESHAMINY >> Neshaminy received some help from a local foundation and supermarket chain for efforts to assist district families facing various economic challenges.
The distrtict received $20,000 from the The Gene and Marlene Epstein Humanitarian Fund, which will be used to help Neshaminy students and their families who are in need.
Founded in 2007 and based in Newtown (Bucks County), the non-profit fund offers grants to other organizations to support their humanitarian efforts.
Thanks to this substantial donation, Neshaminy will be able to help several families with immediate necessities such as rent, clothing, groceries, car repairs and maintenance, and more.
The district has also received a donation from GIANT supermarkets of $32,795 to help fight food insecurity among students. The money was raised during the company's Feeding School Kids initiative, which raised more than $3.3 million in the communities it serves across four states.
From Jan. 4 through Feb. 28, GIANT customers were invited to "round up" their grocery purchase to the nearest dollar or convert their CHOICE points into a donation for this program. The GIANT Company also matched the first $1.5 million donated by customers.
The money will be used to supplement the food pantries operating at Neshaminy High School, Poquessing Middle School and in other schools, along with other ongoing efforts across the District to identify and help students and their families to meet essential food security needs.