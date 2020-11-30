BUCKS COUNTY >> Chanukah is the Jewish eight-day, wintertime “festival of lights,” celebrated with a nightly menorah lighting, special prayers and fried foods.
The Hebrew word Chanukah means “dedication,” and is thus named because it celebrates the rededication of the Holy Temple (as you’ll read below). Also spelled Hanukkah (or variations of that spelling), the Hebrew word is actually pronounced with a guttural, “kh” sound, kha-nu-kah, not tcha-new-kah.
In the second century BCE, the Holy Land was ruled by the Seleucids (Syrian-Greeks), who tried to force the people of Israel to accept Greek culture and beliefs instead of mitzvah observance and belief in G‑d. Against all odds, a small band of faithful but poorly armed Jews, led by Judah the Maccabee, defeated one of the mightiest armies on earth, drove the Greeks from the land, reclaimed the Holy Temple in Jerusalem and rededicated it to the service of G‑d.
When they sought to light the Temple's Menorah (the seven-branched candelabrum), they found only a single cruse of olive oil that had escaped contamination by the Greeks. Miraculously, they lit the menorah and the one-day supply of oil lasted for eight days, until new oil could be prepared under conditions of ritual purity.
To commemorate and publicize these miracles, the sages instituted the festival of Chanukah.
At the heart of the festival is the nightly menorah lighting. The menorah holds nine flames, one of which is the shamash (“attendant”), which is used to kindle the other eight lights. On the first night, we light just one flame. On the second night, an additional flame is lit. By the eighth night of Chanukah, all eight lights are kindled.
Special blessings are recited, often to a traditional melody, before the menorah is lit, and traditional songs are sung afterward.
A menorah is lit in every household (or even by each individual within the household) and placed in a doorway or window. The menorah is also lit in synagogues and other public places. In recent years, thousands of jumbo menorahs have cropped up in front of city halls and legislative buildings, and in malls and parks all over the world.
Participants recite the special Hallel prayer daily, and add V’Al HaNissim in daily prayers and in the Grace After Meals, to offer praise and thanksgiving to G‑d for “delivering the strong into the hands of the weak, the many into the hands of the few ... the wicked into the hands of the righteous.”
Chanukah begins on the eve of Kislev 25 and continues for eight days. On the civil calendar, it generally coincides with the month of December. Chanukah 2020 runs from Dec. 10-18.
Here are several public Chanukah celebrations taking place in Bucks County this year:
- A Chanukah Celebration will be held Thursday, Dec. 10 at The Shops at Valley Square, 1501 N. Main Street, Rt 611 and Street Road, Warrington. The evening features a Menorah Lighting at 5:30 p.m. and a Grand Chanukah Gelt Drop. Catch the gelt (Individually packaged Chanukah treats) falling from the sky. The gelt is sponsored by The Shops at Valley Square and the Latkahs are sponsored by Wegmans.
- A “Let There Be Light” in-person Chanukah celebration takes place on Thursday, Dec. 10 beginning at 6 p.m. in front of the David statue at Congregation Brothers of Israel, Newtown. The first candle of Chanukah will be lit and there will be special treats for all. A toy drive will also be held. Masks and social distancing will be required. RSVP by Dec. 7 by calling 215-579-2200.
- Lubavitch of Yardley presents an Outdoor Menorah Lighting on Thursday, Dec. 10 beginning at 6 p.m. in front of the Yardley Borough Hall at 56 South Main Street. There will be Chanukah crafts, gelt, music and latkas and donuts for everyone. Masks are required and health guidelines will be observed. All food and crafts will be individually packaged.
- Lubavitch Bucks County presents its annual Chanukah Menorah Lighting on Sunday, Dec. 13 beginning at 5:30 p.m. in front of the Glazer Jewish Center, 25 North State Street, Newtown. There will be entertainment, Chanukah gelt and pre-packaged Chanukah treats for everyone. The Menorah Lighting is sponsored by McCaffrey’s Markets.
- On Sunday, December 13 from 10 to 10:30 a.m., the Fierverker Jewish Learning Community and HaMoadon will hold an in-person, socially-distant Hanukkah drive-through gathering in the parking lot at Congregation Beth El, 385 Stony Hill Road, Yardley 19067. The event includes the lighting of a giant electrical menorah, Hanukkah goodie bags, arts and crafts, and more.
- Chanukah will be celebrated in front of the Bucks County Justice Center in Doylestown on Tuesday, Dec. 15 beginning at 5 p.m. A Menorah will be lit and there will be Chanukah treats for everyone. The event is sponsored by Firstrust Bank.