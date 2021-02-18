FAIRLESS HILLS >> YMCA of Bucks County has begun the year-long renovation of its Fairless Hills branch and will celebrate with the community, staff and volunteers as well as donors and public officials on February 26 at 11 a.m. with a virtual groundbreaking event.
The virtual event held via Zoom will include a mix of formal speeches, recognition of donors and public officials, construction updates and impactful videos and testimonials. Slated to appear are local and state government officials, construction project coordinators, YMCA regional and association board members, staff and volunteers.
The event will include traditional groundbreaking aspects with a recognition of partners and donors who made the project possible. An update on the impact of the project will also be presented with testimonial presentations and impact statements. An early concept of the community mosaic, an art piece to be displayed in the renovated facility and recognizing gifts in the $1,500 to $10,000, will be displayed and discussed.
The event is free and open to the community. Those wishing to attend can visit the event webpage at ymcabucks.org/FHgroundbreaking to register and receive a Zoom link via email. Questions and anyone interested in support the project should contact Angela Jacobsen at ajacobsen@ymcabucks.org
YMCA of Bucks County is a charitable, nonprofit organization committed to strengthening communities through membership and programs that foster youth development, healthy living and social responsibility for all. Annually, the Y serves nearly 60,600 members and participants at its five member branches, six youth education centers, and eight camp locations across Bucks County.
YMCA of Bucks County provides $5 million of community impact annually in the form of financial assistance to individuals and families in need and free programming for veterans, cancer survivors, older adults and more. To learn more visit ymcabucks.org.