Voters, residents, and activists from around the country will gather on Friday, April 10th, from 8 to 9 EST on social media to protest the Trump Administration’s mishandling of the federal response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Unable to safely rally in front of lawmaker offices due to stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidance from healthcare professionals, event participants will be sharing images of themselves holding signs that read “Trump’s Covid Fails” and share their thoughts on the worst repercussions of the president’s inability to lead his nation in a time of crisis.
“The Trump administration’s response to this pandemic has been appalling, placing economic needs and political ambitions before the lives of Americans,” said Jamie Carter of Demcast. “In any other time we would be in front of our lawmaker’s offices, demanding redress of grievances. From the initial actions by Republican leaders to minimize the nature of this pandemic, to the bungled roll out of testing, to the recent decision to not create an emergency open enrollment period to offer the Affordable Care Act to the millions of people who’s lost jobs mean lost health insurance, the Trump Administration has failed again and again. And we will not be silent about that.”
“We must follow the dictates of health professionals to stay at home and halt the spread of this terrible disease, but that cannot be allowed to silence our concerns,” said Newtown resident Kierstyn Zolfo of PA Statewide Indivisible. “And so we must recreate a political rally in a new form. Instead of showing up physically, participants will share an image of themselves holding a unified message at a set time and place, just as they would have if they were showing up in person. They will hear statements from event organizers, and they will get to amplify and respond to the thoughts and concerns of their fellow attendees. And so our inability to share the same space will not be allowed to diminish the power of a shared goal and message.”
"We look forward to sharing this event with participants nationwide. We welcome their voices, and we hope that our lawmakers will be listening,” concluded Melissa Branngan, of PA Resists.
WHO: Voters, residents, and activists from across the nation
WHAT: Digital Rally to call for lawmakers to address the failures in the Trump Administration pandemic response
WHEN: Friday, April 10th at 8:00-9:00 PM
WHERE: On Twitter and Instagram, using the hashtags #TrumpsCOVIDfails and #TrumpsCOVIDfail; on Facebook via the PA Statewide Indivisible page.