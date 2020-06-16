NEWTOWN >> Bucks County Community College’s Board of Trustees elected David Breidinger to a one-year term as board chair at its June 11 public meeting, part of a reorganization that included electing four other new officers.
Breidinger, a business consultant and former top executive at Comcast, has been a trustee at the public, two-year college since 2017, and also had served on the board of the Bucks County Community College Foundation from 2011 to 2018.
The Churchville resident said he is “humbled and honored to serve the college in this role of chairman,” and acknowledged the unprecedented challenges and changes that 2020 has brought to the college and students.
“We have done a great job overcoming these challenges and creating new educational opportunities for our community,” said Breidinger. “I look forward to working with the Board of Trustees and the administration to continue to provide our students with a high-quality, affordable education while preparing them for what I believe will be an exciting future.”
In addition to the chair, the 15-member Board of Trustees elected four other officers for the next academic year at the June meeting. They are Carol Shelly, vice chair; Carol Mignoni Ferguson, secretary; Linda Mannherz, assistant secretary; and Dr. Broadus Davis, at-large member.
The meeting was held by way of an online video conference that was aired live on the college’s YouTube channel. Since the March 14 closure of college campuses due to the global pandemic, all board meetings have been held remotely.
Members of the Bucks County Community College Board of Trustees serve as volunteers and are appointed by the Bucks County Commissioners. Public meetings are held on the second Thursday of the month from September to June. To learn more, visit bucks.edu/board.