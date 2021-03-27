DOYLESTOWN >> The Universal Life Church has voluntarily dropped its lawsuit against the Bucks County Clerk of Orphans Court. The suit had asserted that the county did not accept marriages performed by those ordained by the church.
On Feb. 16, a lawsuit was filed against Register of Wills and the Clerk of Orphans' Court Linda Bobrin, based on the allegation that the office would not recognize marriages solemnized by persons ordained through the Universal Life Church.
Bobrin and her office vigorously opposed the lawsuit on the basis that she and her predecessors have long accepted and will continue to accept marriages performed by persons ordained via the internet.
According to Bobrin, the policy has been to leave it up to the couple seeking matrimony to determine if their officiant is qualified to perform marriages. If the officiant is acceptable to the couple, then Bucks County will accept the marriage as valid.
In just the past year, hundreds of marriage licenses have been issued to couples who were married by persons ordained through internet ministries such as the ULC.
"We are pleased to announce that the Universal Life Church has seen the light of reason," said Bobrin in a statement. "On March 15, the ULC filed a Notice of Voluntary Dismissal of the lawsuit. The ULC has accepted the Clerk’s statements concerning the validity of ULC–officiated marriages in Bucks County and recognized that Bucks County has no policy or practice of not recognizing marriages performed by persons ordained via the internet, including the ULC.
"We appreciate that the ULC has voluntarily withdrawn their lawsuit when their misunderstanding concerning the policies of Bucks County in fully recognizing the validity of marriages officiated by ULC ministers was made clear to them," said the statement.
According to Bobrin, Bucks County encourages marriages. "Despite the pandemic, we have never closed to couples seeking marriage licenses. We offer both traditional marriage licenses with an officiant as well as self-uniting licenses with no officiant required."
Any couple of legal age seeking matrimony and will get married in Pennsylvania is invited to apply for a marriage license via the Bucks Conty website, www.buckscounty.org/rowocrecords. Log in as a guest and select “efile marriage application.” Or email the clerk's office for more information at emarriage@buckscounty.org.