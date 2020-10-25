DOYLESTOWN >> Christina Finello and her family dropped off their completed mail-in ballots on Saturday at the Bucks County Administration Building, one of the designated ballot drop-box locations for Bucks County residents.
“I am running for Congress to be a voice for the community that has given me so much,” said Finello, the Democratic nominee for Congress in PA-01. “During this difficult time for our community and nation, it’s even more important that we have representatives who know the struggles we’re going through, who will put working families first, and unequivocally protect affordable healthcare.
"These will be some of my top priorities in Washington, and I urge all of my neighbors to make a plan to vote today, drop off their ballots early, and elect Democrats up and down the ballot to ensure these priorities become a reality,” said Finello.
Voters can make a voting plan and get full details and deadlines for voting early or by mail by visiting finello.vote/vote. Individuals who wish to vote by mail must request their ballot by Tuesday, October 27. Voters can return their ballots through Election Day at designated drop off sites, and they must carefully follow instructions for completing their ballot, including placing it inside an inner secrecy envelope and signing the declaration on the back of the envelope.
Finello is a 5th generation Pennsylvanian who was born and raised in Bucks County. She earned a joint law degree and Ph.D. in clinical psychology from Villanova Law and Drexel University and has an extensive background in mental health care and improving health care delivery as the Deputy Director of the Bucks County Division of Housing and Human Services. She served on the board of Alpha Bravo Canine, where she helped connect veterans with combat-related injuries with well-trained service dogs. Christina and her husband Todd are the parents of two daughters.