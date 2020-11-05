BENSALEM >> The Bensalem Police Department and the Bucks County Detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred at 3161 Hulmeville Road, north of Street Road, on November 2.
Bensalem Police were originally called to the scene for a medical emergency and discovered the victim, 64 year old James Sowa, deceased. Sowa resided at the residence and operated his chiropractic practice there as well.
Sowa was examined by the Bucks County Coroner’s Office and his death was ruled a homicide. Sowa suffered blunt force trauma to the head.
Please contact Bensalem Police (215-633-3719) if you have any information relating to this investigation or witnessed anything suspicious in the area of 3161 Hulmeville Rd on November 2 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.