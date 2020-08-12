DOYLESTOWN >> One week after an EF2 tornado caused extensive damage throughout the Doylestown Hospital campus and community, Children’s Village reopened Tuesday, August 11 at a new site just north of the hospital campus on Ferry Road.
The building that Children’s Village is now leasing, formerly Children of America, closed abruptly in recent weeks. Equipment, furniture, a playground – including a water park – were already in place at the location.
Doylestown Health is extremely thankful that the storm resulted in only a few minor injuries, although there was significant damage to the flagship campus and buildings. No inpatient services were disrupted during the storm, and all outpatient services were reopened soon afterwards.
Generous donations of books, supplies and other materials have overwhelmed Children’s Village, including teddy bears – Good Bears – handmade by residents of Pine Run Retirement Community for each of the children. The community’s response to the weather disaster mirrored the community’s appreciation for Doylestown Health’s efforts at the height of the pandemic surge.
Children’s Village, now re-opened in its new temporary location, is well supplied with toys, crafts, books, office materials, and numerous other requested items thanks to the overwhelming generosity of the community. To allow Children’s Village time to organize and assess future needs, those interested in donating are kindly asked to consider a contribution dedicated to the Children’s Village recovery fund by visiting www.doylestownhealthfoundation.org/support.
Children’s Village, which opened 35 years ago on the Doylestown Hospital campus, is a nationally accredited early childhood education center serving families of Doylestown Health employees and community members.