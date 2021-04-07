CHALFONT >> Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County will be moving their offices and relocating its Chalfont Habitat ReStore to 539 Jacksonville Road, Warminster – and doubling its size! A Grand Opening is anticipated in early summer 2021.
ReStore sales over the years have greatly contributed to Habitat’s affordable homeownership and home repair programs, but it has also taken on an identity throughout the community in so many different ways.
To name a few, the ReStore provides opportunities for students, corporate groups, faith communities, and diverse learner populations to volunteer their time to serve the community.
The ReStore program also provides a second life for items that would have otherwise been destined to end up in landfills. Very importantly, ReStore partners with social service agencies to support low-income families in need of basic household items.
“The Chalfont ReStore has built a huge, loyal following. It is with gratitude to the local community for embracing our mission, and a determined heart to positively impact communities throughout Bucks County, that we set our sights on the future growth of the program,” shared BJ Breish, Habitat Bucks Restore Director. ”We are looking forward to partnering with local residents, businesses and developments who can support our efforts to keep material out of landfills by donating goods to the new Warminster ReStore.”
“Now more than ever the cost of a decent place to live is even further out of reach for some of our neighbors,” said Florence Kawoczka, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity, Bucks County. “Our ReStores serve Habitat’s mission to make homes and home repairs affordable for lower income residents.”
Habitat for Humanity ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used building materials, appliances, furniture, and home accessories at a fraction of the retail price. Habitat ReStores help build homes and communities locally by raising money to support the mission of Habitat for Humanity and diverting tons of reusable materials from landfills. To shop, donate, or volunteer, visit Habitatbucks.org/ReStore.
Founded in 1990, Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County’s mission is Building Communities, Empowering Families. Since then, it has built or fully renovated 120 homes that are affordable in Bucks County through its Homeownership Program, which provides an opportunity for low-income families to build strength, stability and self-reliance by partnering with Habitat. Its low-cost Home Repair program makes interior and exterior repairs, including critical repairs, to help individuals improve accessibility and safety in their own homes. Revenue from Habitat Bucks ReStores provides a source of sustainable funding for the construction and repair of homes. Habitat Bucks has an open-door policy: All who believe that everyone deserves a decent, affordable place to live are welcome to volunteer to lend a helping hand. For more information, call 215.822.2812 or visit habitatbucks.org.