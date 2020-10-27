MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP >> U.S. Representative Brian Fitzpatrick and Bucks County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs director Dan Fraley will be among the speakers when a scale model of the Lower Bucks County Vietnam Memorial will be publicly shown for the first time on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
The event, scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., will be held at Middletown Veterans Memorial Park on Veterans Highway in Levittown. The ceremonies will include the unveiling of a maquette of the sculpture being created by Abbe Godwin, a highly regarded creator of works memorializing members of the armed services.
Godwin’s works include the Corpsman Memorial and the the Peacekeeper statue at the Beirut Memorial, both at Camp Johnson in Jacksonville, NC; and the North Carolina Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the grounds of the state capitol in Raleigh.
The Pennsylvania Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation is dedicated to raising funds for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, which will honor victims from Bensalem Township, Bristol Borough, Bristol Township, Falls Township, Hulmeville Borough, Langhorne Borough, Langhorne Manor Borough, Lower Makefield, Lower Southampton, Middletown Township, Morrisville Borough, Newtown Borough, Newtown Township, Northampton Township, Penndel Borough, Upper Makefield Township, Upper Southampton Township, and Wrightstown Township.
The memorial is expected to be erected in the spring of 2021 at Middletown Veterans’ Memorial Park on Veterans Highway in Middletown Township. It is expected to include 96 names of servicemen from Lower Bucks County, including 95 killed in action and one missing in action.
Current plans also call for the memorial to display renderings of the insignias of the five branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, as well as the Vietnam War service ribbon. The anticipated $250,000 cost of the memorial will be funded by state and local grants, and through various fund-raising efforts. Donations can be made at www.lbcvvm.org.
The PA Vietnam Veterans Foundation includes two veterans of the Vietnam War, Fran Drummond of Langhorne Manor Borough and John Rumsey of Langhorne Borough. Chaired by Ed Preston, it includes seven members of The Wall in Bucks County, the grassroots organization that brought the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall to the area, as well as other civic-minded residents and members of the business community. Upwards of 25,000 people visited the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall during its July 14-16 run in Penndel in 2017. The event also raised more than $31,000 in money and goods that was donated to local and national veterans causes.
The Pennsylvania Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation is 501(c)(3) organization that is dedicated to preserving the legacy and memory of those from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, as well as from Lower Bucks County, who served in Vietnam War, including those who were killed or are missing in action and those who returned only to suffer the effects of the war for the remainder of their lives. More information is available at www.lbcvvm.org.
