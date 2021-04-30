DOYLESTOWN >> On Saturday, May 1 from 1 to 3 p.m., Central Bucks School District middle and high school students will speak out about concerns and hopes they have about their schools and district, before introducing the five candidates they support for CBSD school board directors.
Organized by students and community members, the Rally for Our Schools will feature compelling speeches, music, candidate information, and opportunities to get involved in this critical local race.
“While most of us cannot vote yet, that does not mean we are silent,” student speaker and community activist, Sana Mahmud of CB South HS stated. “At the Rally, we will be speaking about issues that matter to us, like mental health, equity for students of color and LGBTQ students and staff, gun violence prevention and more.”
Five different students from Holicong Middle School, Lenape Middle School, CB West HS and CB South HS will be speaking, and the students will introduce the candidates they support, and who they describe as supporters of educational equity, science, public health, fiscal responsibility, integrity, transparency and compassion. The candidates being featured at the Rally include: Region 4 - Jenine Fetscher Zdanowicz,
Region 5 - Dr. Mariam Mahmud, Region 7 - Rob Dugger, Region 8 - Dr. Tabitha Dell'Angelo, and for Region 9 - Diana Leygerman.
“Diversity is something lacking within our community, and I believe with the help of the student speakers at the Rally and the new people running for School Board, we can work together to create a more inclusive and welcoming community,” stated CB West sophomore, Paree Pasi, who will speak on issues of diversity and inclusion.
Another speaker and organizer of the event, Lily Freeman, a 9th grader at Holicong Middle School, who will be speaking up in support of LGBTQ+ youth and staff, and also against anti-Semitism in CBSD, explained, “This time, we need to elect what we expect. It’s not just about creating a place for all people. It’s about making them feel like they belong as well. I am so proud to be alongside these speakers to fight for the understanding we need in Central Bucks.”
While the speeches are focused on the Central Bucks School District, the students are also invested in uplifting candidates and marginalized populations who are not always visible in local races. The organizers are proud to support several progressive Black candidates across Bucks County. They have therefore invited several Black candidates from across Bucks County to the rally to meet voters and help support their campaigns. Mark Lomax, candidate for Bucks County Sheriff, will be speaking briefly. Patrice Tisdale, who is running for Magisterial District Judge in Warwick and Warrington, and Adrienne King, a candidate for Pennridge School Board, will also be in attendance.
“It is vital we stand in solidarity with our students, teachers, and staff. We need to elect the school board candidates that will fight to protect our public schools. This rally will show that the power is in the hands of the people and that together, we can create a brighter future in the Central Bucks School District,” Connor OHanlon, Chairman of the Doylestown Democrats and one of the event organizers.