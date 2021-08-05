DOYLESTOWN >> The Central Bucks Board of School Directors will formally name Dr. Abram M. Lucabaugh as the district’s next superintendent of schools at its next meeting on Tuesday, August 31 beginning at 7:30 p.m. subject to the execution of a mutually agreed upon contract.
Dr. Lucabaugh is a 17-year employee of the Central Bucks School District, having served as principal of Central Bucks High School East for 11 years before his appointment as Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education in June of 2018. He has served since April as the Acting Superintendent for the Central Bucks School District.
Dr. Lucabaugh began his career in education as an English teacher at Hatboro Horsham High School.
Dr. Lucabaugh’s selection follows a national executive search for candidates facilitated by the Bucks County Intermediate Unit (Bucks IU).
The public is invited to a Community Forum with Dr. Lucabaugh on Monday, August 16 in the auditorium at Central Bucks High School South located at 1100 Folly Road, Warrington 18976, from 7 to 8 p.m. Student performances will start the program for the evening beginning at 6:30 p.m.
To allow maximum community participation, the event will be live streamed and recorded and made available online at the following link on the day of the event: www.cbsd.org/forum.
In addition to introductory remarks from Dr. Lucabaugh, the Community Forum will include a question-and-answer period facilitated by Dr. Mark Hoffman, Executive Director of the Bucks IU.
The school board welcomes input from district stakeholders on which themes should be covered in the questions presented to Dr. Lucabaugh. Community members are invited to submit up to two questions for consideration through either of the following website surveys: https://Go.BucksIU.org/CBSD or https://Go.BucksIU.org/CBSDespanol.
Due to the number of anticipated questions, not every question will be asked during the forum. Instead, submitted questions will be organized by theme. Similar questions will be consolidated to allow for Dr. Lucabaugh to address the maximum number of topics. Dr. Lucabaugh will receive a copy of all submitted questions. Questions may be submitted up until 12 noon on Wednesday, August 11.
“Our Central Bucks schools reflect our community, and that is why our district is a fantastic place for students to learn and grow," said Dr. Lucabaugh after being offered the position of superintendent. "It’s a community that supports education, rallies together in support of our students, and advocates for the programs and services that will continue to give our graduates a solid foundation on which to build a life of their choosing.
"Our schools are why people move here, stay here, and return here," he continued. "Our strength lies in our people, and the opportunity to engage in meaningful work with our Board of School Directors to serve our 18,000 students, our dedicated faculty and support staff, our administrators and our community, in the role of Superintendent of Schools is both an honor and a privilege.”
Dana Hunter, Central Bucks School Board President, added, “We believe that with Dr. Lucabaugh’s dynamic leadership, the Central Bucks School District will move forward to meet and exceed the challenges ahead to offer our students every possible opportunity.
“His commitment to our students, our community and our faculty and staff is unquestionable,” she said.
The Board began an extensive search process in April 2021 following the resignation of former Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki. The Board engaged the Bucks IU to serve as its search consultant.
The Bucks IU, on behalf of the Board, conducted a community survey to identify the community’s opinions and priorities. More than 2,000 parents, guardians, taxpayers, students, staff, and other community members responded to the survey, offering feedback on the ideal characteristics and attributes of the future superintendent. The survey also captured what the community believes to be the district’s priorities for the immediate and long-term future.
The Board used the community survey results to conduct a comprehensive search process. As the facilitator, the Bucks IU actively recruited qualified candidates and advertised in local, regional, state, and national publications, seeking the appropriate applicants. The position was advertised from June 11 through July 11. Seventeen qualified candidates applied for the position.
The Board thoroughly reviewed all 17 applications and selected six candidates to move forward to a first round of interviews. These six candidates were from four different states. Following these initial interviews, the Board conducted a second, final interview round and selected Dr. Lucabaugh as the finalist candidate.
Dr. Abram Lucabaugh is entering his 26th year in education, most recently serving as the acting superintendent of schools for the Central Bucks School District, while also maintaining his role as the assistant superintendent for secondary education, a position he has held since July 2018.
From July 2007 until June of 2018, he served as the principal of Central Bucks High School East, where he also worked as a house principal for two years. Prior to working at East, Dr. Lucabaugh also served as an assistant principal at Tohickon Middle School, and as an assistant principal at Keith Valley Middle School in the Hatboro-Horsham School District, where he began his career as a high school English teacher.
Dr. Lucabaugh holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Millersville University, a master’s degree in Educational Administration from Gwynedd-Mercy University, and a doctorate in Educational Leadership from Delaware Valley University.