DOYLESTOWN >> As part of its search for a new superintendent of schools, the Central Bucks School Board is reaching out to the community with a district wide superintendent search survey.
The school board is interested in hearing from the Central Bucks School District community regarding the strengths, challenges, goals and personal attributes that will help determine the candidate who will be the best fit for the district.
The survey, which takes about 10 minutes to complete, will be open until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, June 6. The link to the survey can be found on the front page of the Central Bucks School District Website: http://www.cbsd.org
District residents can also access the survey directly at: https://Go.BucksIU.org/CBSD
All responses are anonymous and confidential. The Board of School Directors request that residents only respond once to the survey.
The school board will be conducting its search with the assistance of the Bucks County Intermedidate Unit.
After five years of service to the district, Superintendent Dr. John J. Kopicki announced his resignation on April 2. The school board subsequently appointed Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Education, Dr. Abram Lucabaugh, as acting superintendent of schools.
Dr. Lucabaugh has 17 years of service to the Central Bucks School District, having served as principal of Central Bucks High School East for 11 years before his appointment as assistant superintendent of secondary education in June of 2018. He began his career in education as a classroom teacher at Hatboro Horsham High School.
"The board is grateful to have such a dedicated and capable individual to serve in the role of acting superintendent while we seek to fill the position of superintendent of schools," said the school board in a joint letter published in April.
The letter continued, "The board is grateful to Dr. Kopicki for his five years of service to the students, faculty, and staff of the Central Bucks School District; we wish him well as he pursues other professional opportunities."
Dr. Kopicki will continue to serve in a consulting capacity for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.