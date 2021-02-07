ARREST (TERRORISTIC THREATS, HARASSMENT) >> On January 2 in Chalfont Borough, Timothy Joseph Whittaker, 54, of Doylestown, was arrested following text and e-mail threats to the victim. Whittaker was arraigned, bail $50,000 unsecured with bail restrictions.
ARREST (Controlled Substance Violation) >> On Jan. 3 on N. Shady Retreat Road and Iron Hill Road, New Britain Borough, Ronald W. Page, 43, of New Britain, PA, was arrested when police observed Page operating a vehicle above the speed limit and without a mandated ignition interlock system and in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. A Criminal Complaint has been filed.
ARREST (RETAIL THEFT) >> On, January 19 at the Acme Market) in Doylestown Borough, Shawn Eugene Kirby, 29, of Philadelphia, was arrested after police responded for theft of guacamole dip, veggies and other items. Kirby hid these items in his hat and left the store. Police located Kirby nearby. A citation has been filed. ARREST (HARASSMENT) >> On January 13 at Belmont Square, Doylestown Borough, Joshua Michael Koenig, 34, of Doylestown, was charged after police responded to a domestic incident. A citation has been filed.
ARREST (PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS) >> On January 1 on N. Main Street, Doylestown Borough, Kyle Osing, 22, of North Wales, was arrested when police observed Osing stumble and step into a lane of traffic. Osing presented as intoxicated and a danger to himself. A citation has been filed.
ARREST (DISORDERLY CONDUCT) >> On January 16 at Chapman Park, Doylestown Borough, Scott Nickett, 53, of Doylestown, was arrested when officers observed Nicket urinating in public. A citation has been filed.
DUI ARREST >> On, January 17 on S. West Street and Squirrel Lane, Doylestown Borough, Sean Pfeiffer, 33, of Jamison, was arrested after police responded to a traffic accident with no occupant in the vehicle. Police located Pfeiffer and an eyewitness confirmed Pfeiffer as the driver. Pfeiffer presented with an odor of alcohol. Field sobriety testing was administered and failed followed by Pfieffer refusal of blood draw at Doylestown Hospital. A Criminal Complaint has been filed.
ARREST (CRIMINAL TRESPASS) >> On January 22 at the South Main Street Wawa in Doylestown Borough, Travis Cornell Saunders, 36, of Philadelphia, was arrested for when police responded for an unruly man refusing to leave the store. A citation has been filed.
DUI ARREST >> On January 24 in the 500 block N. Main Street, Doylestown Borough, Eric D. York,/40, of Doylestown, was arrested following police response to a traffic accident. York presented with bloodshot and glassy eyes, slurred speech and was lethargic. Field sobriety testing was administered and failed followed by blood draw at Doylestown Hospital. A Criminal Complaint has been filed.
ARREST (PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS) >> On January 24 at Chapman Avenue and Center Street, Doylestown Borough, Robert Esswein, 24, of Doylestown, was charged following police response to a physical altercation. A citation has been filed.
ARREST (DRUG VIOLATION) >> On January 26 in the 400 block of Swamp Road, Doylestown Borough, Matthew Paul Prieto, 23, of Doylestown, was arrested fafter police stopped the vehicle for registration showing no registered owner. Prieto was in possession of illegal substance and drug paraphernalia. A Criminal Complaint has been filed.
ARREST (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT) >> On January 27 at the Regency Woods, Doylestown Borough, Donald E. Highland, 58, of Doylestown Borough, was arrested after attacking his roommate causing serious bodily harm. The victim presented with numerous visible lacerations to his head, neck, throat and arms and required immediate transport to Abington Hospital for trauma treatment and surgery. There was no argument prior to the attack, however, Highland stated he was upset with earlier comments the victim had made. Bucks County Detectives were on scene to assist in the investigation and processing of the crime scene. Highland was arraigned before Judge Armitage, bail set at 10 percent of $75,000 secured with bail restrictions and remanded to Bucks County Prison.
Criminal charges, and any discussion thereof, are merely allegations and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.