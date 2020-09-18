ARREST >> On September 4 at 9:37 p.m. in the 300 block of Lacey Avenue, Doylestown Borough, John Blackshire, 20, of Quakertown, was charged for underage drinking when officers responded for a well-being check of a man sleeping on the lawn. Upon arrival, Blackshire was upright and presented with glassy eyes, an odor of alcohol, and being under the legal drinking age of 21. A Citation has been filed.
HARASSMENT ARREST >> On September 5 at 3:13 p.m. at 410 N. Main Street (Great Clips), Doylestown Borough, Victor Soler, 55, of Doylestown, was charged with harrassment for yelling profanities at the store manager for having outside chairs in the sun. Soler then kicked the chair and told the store manager he would send someone to “take care of her.” A Citation has been filed.
DRUG VIOLATION ARREST >> On September 7, charges were filed for an incident that took place August 28 at 10:34 p.m. on Printers Alley, Doylestown Borough. Antonio Romero, 39, of Warrington, and, Christopher James Solly, 31, of Doylestown, were charged with the drug violation offenses when police responded to suspicious activity in the Puck parking lot. Officers observed use of alleged drugs by the vehicle occupants. A Criminal Complaint has been filed.
BURGLARY, CRIMINAL TRESPASS, ASSAULT ARREST >> On September 10 at 11:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Carousel Circle, New Britain Borough, Lauren Bowser, 34, of Somerville, NJ, and Helen Delpopolo, 27, of Westfield, NJ, were arrested for the after police responded to a disturbance in progress. Bowser and Delpopolo went to the residence to retrieve a cat. They believed they were the cat’s rightful owners and in an attempt to retrieve the cat, they chased the victim into her home breaking a rear sliding door and attacked the victim in the living room. The two alleged offenders then chased the victim up the stairs and broke through a bedroom door where they assaulted the victim again causing multiple injuries. Bowser and Delpopolo were arrested, arraigned, bail set at 10 percent/$50,000 with restrictions, and remanded to Bucks County Prison.
DUI ARREST >> On September 11 at 10:15 p.m. at E. Butler Avenue and Beulah Road, New Britain Borough, James Michael Schwartz, 36, of Indio, CA, was arrested after police conducted a traffic stop after Schwartz nearly missed striking a police vehicle. Schwartz presented with glassy, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and an odor of alcoholic beverage. Schwartz admitted to having consumed alcohol, sobriety tests were administered and subsequent blood draw at Doylestown Hospital. Scwartz was arraigned, bail set at 10% of $50,000 and remanded to Bucks County Prison.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT, PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS ARREST >> On September 12 at 6:17 p.m. on W. State and Hamilton Streets, Doylestown Borough, Joseph Placid Harrison, 57, of Doylestown, was arrested when police were dispatched for report of a suspicious man standing in traffic. Harrison presented with a staggering gait, slurred speech, and odor of alcohol. Officers offered to give Harrison a ride home. Once in front of the residence, Harrison became highly agitated and combative as he kicked the door of the patrol vehicle. Harrison then proceeded to the K9 Police Vehicle, occupied by the police service dog, and struck the window with a closed fist taunting the K9. Harrison was subsequently arraigned, bail set at 10 percent of $100,000 with bail restrictions and remanded to Bucks County Prison.
COUNTERFEIT BILLS >> On September 3 at 339 S. Main Street (Wawa), Doylestown Borough, two unknown males passed counterfeit $100 bills. Video footage in the area shows the target vehicle pull into the Wawa parking lot, two males exit the vehicle and immediately enter the store. A third male exits the vehicle and stands on a nearby sidewalk. The vehicle (believed to be a Dodge Dart) pulled across the street into a nearby parking lot and turned off the lights. The two males who exited the vehicle are observed in the store making small purchases using counterfeit $100 bills. Both males leave the store and return to the vehicle waiting across the street. The actors also passed several counterfeit bills at surrounding Wawa stores in the area.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> On September 5 and 6 on E. Swamp Road, Doylestown Borough, unknown person(s) entered an unlocked vehicle and took a card. The following night, it was reported the thief entered the unlocked vehicle to return the cards but took $150 cash and driver’s license.
CRIMINAL MISCHEF >> On September 6 at Belmont Square, Doylestown Borough, unknown person(s) spray painted political signs on a residential property.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> On September 11 at 11 .m. in the Plaza East Parking Lot, Doylestown Borough, unknown person(s) keyed the victim’s driver side and passenger side doors.