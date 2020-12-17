DOYLESTOWN >> The first 75 Doylestown Health staff members received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 17 in a test of the vaccination process that will include nearly 2,000 front-line and essential workers over the next week.
There was a celebratory atmosphere in the temporary vaccine suite at Doylestown Hospital as the first recipients lined up for the vaccine injection. A few tears of joy and relief were evident.
“Today is the beginning of the end of the pandemic,” said Christine Roussel, PharmD, director of Pharmacy at Doylestown Health.
Among the first to receive the vaccine was Les Szekely, MD, an intensivist who has worked in the COVID intensive care unit of Doylestown Hospital since March. He signaled a thumbs-up to applause in the room.
“It didn’t hurt. I’ve been watching the safety data and it’s outstanding,” Dr. Szekely said. “It’s super efficacious. I can’t wait until everyone is vaccinated and we can look at this in the rearview mirror.”
Doylestown Health received 1,950 doses of the vaccine on Tuesday. The first 75 to receive the vaccine were clinicians who will administer the vaccine, as well physicians, nurses, housekeepers and others who work in COVID units and volunteered to test the administration process. The vaccination of all front-line and essential workers begins Friday, Dec. 18 and continues through next week. Doylestown Health expects to vaccinate 400 staff members every day beginning Friday.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine requires a second dose 21 days after the first. All who receive the first dose are also registered for the second. Additional shipments of vaccine are expected in January but the delivery date and quantity are unknown as of today.
While there was relief and hope now that the COVID-19 vaccine is becoming available, Doylestown Health is also very active in clinical trials for treatments to lessen the impact of the disease and improve outcomes. For instance, Dr. Szekely is the principal investigator for Doylestown Health in the National Institutes of Health ACTIV-2 monoclonal antibodies treatment. The infusion of monoclonal antibodies is for outpatients with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19. Dr. Szekely also participated in an emergency use authorization for convalescent plasma near the beginning of the pandemic.
“It is amazing how far we’ve come in 10 months even though it seems the pandemic has dragged on,” said Scott Levy, MD, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Doylestown Health. “The speed with which the vaccines were developed also ensured safety and efficacy – I’ve never seen anything like it in more than 30 years of practice.”
-###-