NEWTOWN >> Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant at the Village at Newtown (near McCaffrey's) will be offering guests the option to celebrate Valentine’s Day with great food and drinks both at the restaurant or at home from February 12th to the 14th.
Their Sweetheart Menu features three entrees, carefully matched with craft beers and selections from Iron Hill’s new wine menu, with items to choose from like the Char-Grilled NY Steak & Shrimp or Pan-Seared Sea Scallops. The Sweetheart Meal offers two entrees and desert for two to share for $60 and is available ala carte as well.
Iron Hill is debuting its new wine menu by offering $2 off of a glass of wine when ordering from the Sweetheart menu or $7 off a bottle of wine. Looking for something else? For $25, Iron Hill is offering the Yours and Mine Beverage Bundle, which includes 64 oz. growler of any draft beer and 2 16 oz. Cupid’s Arrow cocktails.
Staying at home with kids? Have fun with your pint-sized loves with our pizza craft kits for 4, which includes instructions to make a heart shaped pizza at home for $20.