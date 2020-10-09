LANGHORNE >> The Peace Center’s 2020 Auction Gala will be held online as a virtual event over the weekend of October 23 to 25. This decision was reached out of concern for the health and safety of everyone during this COVID-19 health crisis.
The Executive Director of The Peace Center Inc., Danny L. Thomas, commented that “The health crisis, coupled with the very visible death of George Floyd and increasing violence and civil unrest, has brought the world face to face with the legacies of oppression and systemic racism in almost every community. The work that The Peace Center has been partnering with communities in for almost 40 years is being sought out now more than ever. Heartened by the global demand for justice and racial equity, The Peace Center has seen the strong impact a vital and united community can have and the theme “Celebrate Community” was born.”
For the first time, an exciting entertainment program is being offered as part of the Auction Gala. Those who register will be given the opportunity to purchase a link to A Little Bit of Broadway, A Whole Lot of Heart premiering Saturday, October 24 at 7 p.m. This exclusive online performance features baritone vocalist, Keith Spencer and his quintet who created this show exclusively for The Peace Center’s Virtual Auction Gala. Keith will perform some of Broadway’s best as well as excerpts from his smash-hit one-man show, Brothers on Broadway. Keith most-recently performed Brothers on Broadway with the Capital Philharmonic of Trenton to a packed-out house of more than 1,000 fans at the Patriots Theater at the War Memorial.
Originally from Philadelphia, Spencer is a nationally-recognized entertainer and concert artist. His national tour highlights include the Broadway Tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Music of the Night with Betty Buckley and Melissa Manchester. Favorite roles include Coalhouse Walker, Jr. (Ragtime); Joe (Show Boat); The Abolitionist (For the Glory: The Civil War Musical); Audrey II (Little Shop of Horrors); Leading Player (Pippin); Billy (Carousel). In the Philadelphia-region, he has enjoyed performances at several venues, including Bristol Riverside Theatre, Act II Playhouse, The Prince Music Theatre, Hedgerow Theatre, The Broadway Theatre of Pitman, and Parx Casino. Keith was also honored to have been chosen by the Paul Robeson House of Princeton to perform for Robeson’s 120th Birthday Celebration.
Keith appears courtesy of On Demand Programs and Events. Natalie Kaye, On Demand president added, “I am delighted that Keith will be helping The Peace Center raise funds for their important work in our community. Keith’s performances are always spectacular, ensuring the success of any fundraiser."
During the past year, The Peace Center has provided resources and services to many schools, agencies, organizations, and government entities throughout Bucks County. These programs and workshops are more important now than ever before. In 2020, The Peace Center helped serve the community in a variety of ways:
• Provided additional funding so our Racial Equity programming, so that trainings and workshops can be brought into more communities.
• Brought Peace Education into elementary, middle, and high schools – especially those with tight budgets.
• Host more “Democracy Circles” to spark necessary conversation and work toward understanding and change.
• Offered teens and millennials a safe space to share social concerns and learn life skills and tools to become compassionate and empathetic individuals.
• Facilitated (in partnership with the Bucks County District Attorney's Office), dialogues with local police officers and their communities after watching the film, “Walking While Black: L.O.V.E. Is the Answer”
Businesses and individuals may help The Peace Center continue to make a difference by supporting this year’s Auction Gala with a sponsorship, ad, or donated item for the silent auction or contribute through a monetary donation. Interested donors and sponsors, or to learn more about this exciting event, visit the Celebrate Community Auction Gala website at: one.bidpal.net/tpc2020auction. If you have additional questions, please contact: Llitovsky@thepeacecenter.org.
On Demand Programs and Events’ mission is to provide programs that inspire, inform, entertain, enrich, and promote positive change. To learn more about upcoming programs and events, visit: ondemandprogramsandevents.com.
The Peace Center, Inc., located in Langhorne, holds the mission to educate, empower and support individuals and organizations in efforts to prevent violence, promote peaceful resolution of conflict and foster inclusive, equitable and safe communities locally, nationally and worldwide. For more information about The Peace Center and its many programs and events, please visit their website at: ThePeaceCenter.org. The Peace Center is a 501c3 organization and all donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law.