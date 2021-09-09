FAIRLESS HILLS >> Officials from Conwell-Egan Catholic High School (CEC) and Immaculata University joined together on Sept. 8 to sign an official agreement that entered both schools into a collaborative educational partnership that offers dual enrollment courses and an Academic and Career Academy for CEC students.
With the partnership, Immaculata University will provide three unique opportunities for CEC students to enroll in dual enrollment courses: Immaculata University On-site Courses at Conwell-Egan High School, the Immaculata Online Scholars Program, and the Summer Scholars Program.
In addition, the new Academic and Career Academy is divided into four groupings to provide perspective to students based upon their interests. The four groups are STEM, health sciences and nursing, arts education, social sciences & humanities, and business. During their four years of high school, CEC students will explore these four areas with the expert assistance of Immaculata’s career development staff, faculty, students, alumni, and employer representatives.
“We are proud to offer this unique opportunity to the high school students at Conwell-Egan,” said Angela Tekely, Ed.D., vice president for academic affairs and provost at Immaculata. “Our goal for the Academic and Career Academy is to provide an immersive and enjoyable experience so the students can explore academic and career pathways before entering college.”
Starting this fall, freshmen from CEC will visit Immaculata and participate in presentations from each of the four academic clusters. During their sophomore year, students will select two groups where they will listen to current students and alumni regarding their experiences and will discuss various professions from experts on an employer panel. During their junior year, students join two groups of their interest and attend hands-on class sessions. By the time students reach their senior year, students can delve more fully into an area of interest and discuss various pathways to a career. Faculty will address skills needed, opportunities within the field and options for graduate school.
“We are thrilled to partner with Immaculata and offer yet another opportunity for our students to discover their leadership potential and make informed college and career decisions,” said CEC Principal Matthew Fischer. “Our goal is to enable all CEC students to achieve success by developing their skills through concrete experience, observation and reflection, and careful guidance throughout their high school journey. The opportunity for students to gain valuable insight, apply their knowledge, and learn how to cultivate their passion is integral to CEC’s mission to develop leaders.”
Sister Maureen Lawrence McDermott, I.H.M., Ph.D. Chief Academic Officer and Superintendent of Secondary Schools for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia’s Office of Catholic Education said, “The partnership between Conwell-Egan Catholic High School and Immaculata University is another wonderful example of our school leaders exploring innovative educational opportunities for our students. This collaborative initiative aligns beautifully with Conwell-Egan Catholic’s Center for Student Leadership whose mission is to prepare their students for success beyond their high school career.”
About Conwell-Egan Catholic High School
Conwell-Egan Catholic High School, a co-ed, college-preparatory school within the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, serves 510 students in Lower Bucks County in grades 9-12. CEC’s mission, within the tradition of our Catholic faith, collaborates to build character through service, achieve academic excellence, and demonstrate a commitment to lifelong learning. CEC is accredited by the Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools. To learn more visit www.conwell-egan.org or call 215-945-6200.
About Immaculata University
Today’s Immaculata University is a vibrant coeducational community of active and engaged learners. Established in 1920 and guided by the servant leadership tradition of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, the university empowers graduates for lifelong success, leadership and service. Immaculata offers more than 70 undergraduate and graduate programs and is home to 21 NCAA athletic teams plus a coed esports team. The expansive suburban campus is located in renowned Chester County, Pa., 30 miles west of Philadelphia.