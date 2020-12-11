HARRISBURG >> The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has announced that it will be working with the 12 operating casinos in the Commonwealth on closing procedures as part of a COVID-19 mitigation order announced by Governor Tom Wolf.
Under the order, the following casinos will cease all gaming activities and patron entry by 12:01 a.m. Saturday, December 12th:
Harrah’s Philadelphia
Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
Lady Luck Nemacolin
Live! Casino Pittsburgh
Meadows Casino and Racetrack
Mohegan Sun Pocono
Mount Airy Casino Resort
Parx Casino
Presque Isle Racetrack and Casino
Rivers Pittsburgh
Valley Forge Casino and Resort
Wind Creek Bethlehem
Rivers Casino Philadelphia had already closed on November 20th in accordance with an order from the City of Philadelphia.
Under the Governor’s order, casinos may reopen at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021.
Gaming Control Board Executive Director Kevin O’Toole says that public health and safety of patrons, casino employees and others are of paramount importance.
“The Board is continuously monitoring developments and will update licensees and the public as frequently as possible with any new developments,” O’Toole says.
The closures do not effect other forms of gaming regulated by the Gaming Control Board offered via the internet including casino-type games, sports wagering and fantasy contests.