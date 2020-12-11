Parx

Parx Casino in Bensalem.

HARRISBURG >> The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has announced that it will be working with the 12 operating casinos in the Commonwealth on closing procedures as part of a COVID-19 mitigation order announced by Governor Tom Wolf.

Under the order, the following casinos will cease all gaming activities and patron entry by 12:01 a.m. Saturday, December 12th:

Harrah’s Philadelphia

Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course

Lady Luck Nemacolin

Live! Casino Pittsburgh

Meadows Casino and Racetrack

Mohegan Sun Pocono

Mount Airy Casino Resort

Parx Casino

Presque Isle Racetrack and Casino

Rivers Pittsburgh

Valley Forge Casino and Resort

Wind Creek Bethlehem

Rivers Casino Philadelphia had already closed on November 20th in accordance with an order from the City of Philadelphia.

Under the Governor’s order, casinos may reopen at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021.

Gaming Control Board Executive Director Kevin O’Toole says that public health and safety of patrons, casino employees and others are of paramount importance.

“The Board is continuously monitoring developments and will update licensees and the public as frequently as possible with any new developments,” O’Toole says.

The closures do not effect other forms of gaming regulated by the Gaming Control Board offered via the internet including casino-type games, sports wagering and fantasy contests.

comments powered by Disqus