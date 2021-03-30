BUCKS COUNTY >> Springtime is here and the flower of spring is beautifying fields and pathways around the county.
From Doylestown to Sellersville, Bristol to Yardley and Newtown to New Hope, daffodils are blooming just about everywhere adding splashes of white, green and yellow to the local landscape.
Many of the flowers were planted by Bucks Beautiful as part of its Bulbs for Bucks, which has seen more than 1.6 million bulbs planted throughout the county in recent years.
To celebrate beauty and the arrival of spring, Bucks Beautiful invites the public to capture photographs of the Bulbs for Bucks daffodils.
“Take in some fresh air, flowers and sunshine by visiting one of our Bulbs for Bucks planting sites (map available on our website). Snap pictures with our daffodils and share your favorite on social media to enter,” said contest organizers.
Three random winners will receive two tickets to the June 13th Bucks Beautiful Garden Tour plus a choice of a signature daffodil mug or a canvas tote bag.
Entering is easy: 1. Post your daffodil pictures on Facebook or Instagram. 2. Tag @BucksBeautiful plus the hashtag #BulbsforBucks. 3. And finally tag the location.
The contest kicks off April 1st and will run through midnight on April 30th. Winners will be selected at random and contacted directly.
The Bulbs for Bucks Program is the inspiration of board member Chuck Gale, who wanted to beautify Bucks County at key locations with the first splendor of spring.
“I like the idea of planting daffodils because the bulbs multiply each year, and the project is long-lasting for future generations to enjoy,” said Gale. “To my knowledge, this is the largest bulb planting project in the state of Pennsylvania.”
The program debuted in 2010 when 40,000 bulbs were planted along the Route 611 Bypass near Doylestown. Additional plantings included the Delaware Canal State Park (along the towpath), Washington Crossing Historic Park, Buckingham Green Shopping Center, the Michener Art Museum, Fonthill Castle and several parks in and around Newtown, Sellersville and Perkasie, just to name a few.
To date more than 1.6 million daffodil bulbs have taken root throughout the county. With the support of the community, Bucks Beautiful hopes to continue to grow the program and surpass the two million mark.
Not sure where to find the daffodils? A “Bulbs for Bucks” map of sites throughout Bucks County is available online at www.bucksbeautiful.org.