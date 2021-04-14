LOWER SOUTHAMPTON >> Lower Southampton Police are looking for a thief with an apparant sweet tooth who is wanted in four separate candy heists at the WAWA at Philmont Avenue and Street Road in Feasterville.
The heists have taken place over the past few days totaling $1,462 (including 100 Grand bars' actual value).
According to police, a warning "prohibiting laying fingers on Butterfingers" was not enough to stop this thief or his sweet tooth as he loaded a bag with goodies and fled the store.
If you know someone who fits this description and is bragging about his vast candy collection or smells abnormally like chocolate, caramel, or even nougat without a good reason, police want to hear from you.
Call the Lower Southampton Township Police Department at 215.357.1235.