DOYLESTOWN >> Democratic District Attorney candidate Antonetta Stancu, a veteran federal and county prosecutor who has led major drug investigations resulting in the prosecution of dozens of drug dealers, says she would end prosecutions for small amounts of marijuana if elected as the county’s next DA.
“It’s a waste of taxpayer dollars, it’s a waste of time for police and prosecutors, and it’s hurtful to the lives and futures of people arrested on these charges who are often stigmatized by employers and colleges," said Stancu. “As District Attorney, I will stop prosecuting otherwise law-abiding citizens for the possession of small amounts of marijuana.”
Stancu pointed to Doylestown Borough, which is considering an ordinance to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana, as well as West Norriton, Norristown, and Bethlehem who have already passed such ordinances. In addition, she said many communities across America no longer arrest people for the possession of small amounts of marijuana.
According to crime statistics made available by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office, 1,164 persons were arrested for marijuana possession in Bucks County in 2018, the last year which data was available. This reflected an increase of over 20 percent from 2015.
“The damage these arrests cause to the lives of citizens arrested for these charges is incalculable,” said Stancu. “People often cite the loss of jobs, college acceptances, housing, and other life changing implications.”
Stancu cited her own experience as a defense attorney: “I have a client who was charged with possession of marijuana. He is eligible for the diversionary program but has had to put off the disposition several times because he is struggling to come up with the costs (because he is on disability for chronic pain — the reason he was smoking marijuana). His court costs are $1,700. This doesn’t even consider the time the DA, the Judge and the officer put into this case.
“I have a reputation of being tough, but fair,” said Stancu. “As a prosecutor, I put away bigtime drug dealers for long prison sentences. I will continue to do so. But when it comes to small amounts of marijuana, I just see that times are changing in so many ways and so has the data in support of marijuana decriminalization. I believe that based on this data, the resources allotted far outweigh any benefit at all. Right now, everyone is losing — taxpayers, police, prosecutors, and defendants. By suspending these prosecutions, we are serving the cause of justice.”