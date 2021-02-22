HARRISBURG >> State Rep. Perry Warren, D-Bucks, has been appointed minority chair of the House Local Government Committee’s Subcommittee on Boroughs for the 2021-22 legislative session.
“I’m very pleased to be honored with this leadership opportunity, which will enable me to draw from over 11 years of working on borough-related issues at the local and state levels,” Warren said. “My experience and knowledge of the issues, coupled with my strong relationships on both sides of the aisle, will help me advance legislation that best serves Pennsylvania’s boroughs.”
Boroughs make up a significant part of Pennsylvania’s local governments. Boroughs represent 37.5 percent of all municipal governments in the commonwealth. There is an average of 15 boroughs in each county, and nearly 20 percent of the state’s population resides in these communities.
“The fiscal, operational and social well-being of our boroughs is vital to the overall welfare of the commonwealth,” Warren said. “As minority chair, I will ensure that the Subcommittee on Boroughs carefully reviews legislation to determine how it would impact Pennsylvania boroughs before moving it to the House floor for a vote.”
Prior to becoming a state representative, Warren served seven years on the Newtown Borough Council, where he engaged with borough management in detail. As state representative of the 31st Legislative District, which includes three boroughs, Warren said that he has expanded his knowledge of borough issues statewide through his involvement in the House Local Government Committee and his own advocacy for borough-related legislation, including last year’s Act 21 of 2020, for which he was the bill’s prime sponsor. The law gives residents the right to decide whether to permit alcohol sales in their municipality in a primary, municipal or general election.
The Subcommittee on Boroughs is part of the state House of Representatives Local Government Committee. The role of the Local Government Committee is to review legislation that affects counties, cities, boroughs and townships. Statewide zoning regulations, municipal pensions and other rules pertaining to local government are all within the committee’s scope. The committee has oversight of the Pennsylvania Municipal Retirement System.
Since 2016, Warren has represented the 31s Legislative District, which includes Lower Makefield and Newtown townships, and Morrisville, Newtown and Yardley boroughs.