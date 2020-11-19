NEWTOWN >> It’s last call for household hazardous waste in 2020.
Bucks County’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection program will hold its final event of the year this weekend at Bucks County Community College’s Newtown campus, 275 Swamp Road in Newtown Township.
The two-day event is set to run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both Saturday, Nov. 21, and Sunday, Nov. 22. Registration for Saturday is mostly full, but ample sign-up space is available during Sunday’s collection and a waitlist is available for Saturday.
COVID-related regulations from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection require registration. Register at buckshhw.eventbrite.com.
This event is sponsored by the Bucks County Commissioners and the Bucks County Planning Commission.
The collection is a no-contact event, meaning drivers should remain inside their vehicles upon arrival as event staff will be removing all items.
All waste items should be in the trunk of a car, the cargo area of an SUV or the bed of a truck.
The driver must be the only person in the vehicle and must be wearing a mask.
This event is for collection of residential waste only. No items will be accepted from businesses, industries or institutions.
Electronics will not be accepted.
Acceptable items include: pesticides; oil-based paint and paint products; automotive products (gasoline, motor oil, antifreeze); pool chemicals; degreasers and cleaners; mercury thermostats; fluorescent tubes; fire extinguishers; mini propane tanks of two pounds or less; lead-acid batteries (car, marine, motorcycle and truck); and rechargeable, lithium or button-type household batteries. There is a limit of 25 gallons or 220 pounds of acceptable materials per household.
Unacceptable items include, but are not limited to: TVs and other electronics, appliances, asbestos, medical waste, explosives, radioactive and unidentified waste, large gas cylinders, tires and smoke detectors. Please note that if you have water-based latex paint or alkaline batteries, these can be safely put in your regular trash collection and therefore will not be accepted at the collection.
Guidelines for safely transporting household hazardous waste to the collection sites include:
- Keep all products in their original containers with labels intact and lids on tight.
- Place materials securely in a box to prevent spilling.
- Wrap leaking containers in newspaper and place in a plastic container for transport.
- Do not mix materials.
- Do not leave hazardous materials loaded in a vehicle or other hot, unventilated areas for prolonged periods.
- Do not smoke near any chemicals.
For additional information visit www.buckscounty.org/recycling.