DOYLESTOWN >> Bucks County Republican Committee Chair Pat Poprik commended Commissioner Gene DiGirolamo after the board unanimously voted to pursue DiGirolamo’s proposed resolution against the establishment of drug-injection sites in Bucks County.
“I commend Commissioner DiGirolamo for leading the Board of Commissioners to take a stand against drug-injection sites in Bucks County. While the establishment of so-called ‘safe-injection’ sites seek to combat the opioid epidemic, the existence of locations for drug users to inject street purchased heroin would create serious public safety risks for our community," said Poprik.
"I am proud that Bucks County has been leading the fight against the opioid epidemic. Our elected officials and candidates seek to cut off the supply of illegal opioids, prosecute drug dealers and traffickers, and ensure those suffering with addiction have access to treatment," said Poprik.
"The attempted establishment of drug-injection sites in Philadelphia would normalize the use of deadly drug in our communities, violate longstanding federal law, and take us a step back in our fight to free our communities from this scourge. These sites have no place in Bucks County."
Poprik continued, "I urge the Bucks County Board of Commissioners to continue to pursue policies that keep our families and communities safe, promote healthy living, support those in recovery, and reduce the stigma surrounding substance use disorder.”
The motion to draft a resolution against the establishment of so-called “safe-injection sites” was proposed by Republican Commissioner DiGirolamo, seconded by Commissioner Harvie, and agreed to unanimously.
