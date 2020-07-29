DOYLESTOWN >> The Bucks County District Attorney’s office assisted the Pennsylvania State Police in serving search warrants related to the damage and destruction of two state police SUVs during the May 30 protests in Philadelphia.
The search warrants were served Wednesday morning, July 29 at three locations in Bucks County and two in Philadelphia.
Six people, including four taken into custody, face a number of charges including criminal mischief, institutional vandalism, criminal conspiracy and disorderly conduct.
Those charged are Luke M. Cossman, 20, of Levittown; Steven M. Anderson, 20 of Levittown; Sammy Rivera, of Philadelphia; Francisco A. Reyes, of Philadelphia; William J. Besaw, 21, of Souderton and a 17-year-old juvenile male from Croydon.
Their arrest warrants were approved by the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.
The Bucks County District Attorney’s office approved search warrants at two residences in Levittown and one in Croydon. Two other search warrants were served in Philadelphia.
“We have assisted the Pennsylvania State Police on this investigation into the destruction of its vehicles, and resultant thefts from those same police vehicles, in Philadelphia,” District Attorney Matt Weintraub said. “I fully support peaceful protest, but we will not tolerate lawlessness resulting in destruction of property, and theft from that property, in any form.”
State troopers were dispatched to Vine Street and Broad Street, near Interstate 676, at 3:42 p.m. on May 30 on a report of a large group of protesters gathering.
At some point, some of the protesters became violent and started to punch and kick two state police SUVs, and then started striking them with a scooter, a hammer, skateboards, bike locks and other heavy projectiles.
Both police units were also spray painted and had police equipment stolen from inside.