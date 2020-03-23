DOYLESTOWN (March 22, 2020) >> As Montgomery County officials announced that county’s first COVID-19 related death, Bucks County’s number of coronavirus cases continued to climb with seven new cases for a total of 41 by day’s end.
Two of the county’s COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, said Dr. David Damsker, director of the Bucks County Health Department. One is in serious condition, while the other is in critical condition. Both are older adults with underlying health issues, he said.
Of the seven new cases, three appear to have come from known contacts and four from community spread, Damsker said.
Sixteen Bucks County municipalities have had at least one resident counted among the 41 coronavirus cases. A map showing those municipalities on the county’s data portal https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com/ will continue to be updated as new cases arise.
In Montgomery County, a 72-year-old man from Abington Township died Saturday after spending several days in the hospital, county officials said today.
The virus has now caused three deaths in Pennsylvania. The others have been reported in Northampton and Allegheny Counties.
Montgomery’s number of new cases spiked by 33 today, which officials attributed to increased availability of testing over the past week. The county’s total stands at 110.
In Harrisburg, Gov. Tom Wolf renewed his vow to begin enforcement at 8 a.m. Monday, March 23 of his order that all non-life-sustaining business in Pennsylvania close their physical locations.
“I understand the challenges facing these businesses, and the challenges facing all Pennsylvanians,” Wolf said. “I’ve worked to be flexible and responsible so that businesses can apply for a waiver to keep their physical locations open if they perform life-sustaining work.”
Wolf thanked businesses that already have closed since his order was issued on Thursday, as well as bars and restaurants that have complied with his earlier ban on sit-down dining.
“We all have to learn to change the way we live our lives,” the governor said. “We’ll have to do that for a period of time so that we can emerge safe and healthy. We need time for our hospitals to prepare for the surge. And we need time to develop a vaccine.”
Bucks County Consumer Protection Director Michael Bannon said his department's hotline at 1-800-942-2669 has been busy with calls from concerned residents, business owners and employers with questions and concerns about the shutdown. He urged any business owners who are unsure which category their business fits into to visit https://dced.pa.gov/ for the most updated information.