HARRISBURG >> State Rep. Shelby Labs (R-143) was sworn in on Jan. 5 to serve her first term as the House representative for the 143rd District. She replaces Democrat Wendy Ullman who Labs defeated in the Nov. election.
“I am humbled and honored as the people of the 143rd District have given me the opportunity to represent them in Harrisburg,” Labs said. “I look forward to serving the people of Bucks County and bringing results back to our community.”
Labs was born and raised in Plumsteadville and has a deep understanding of shared community values and priorities. Her family has more than 200 years of history in the community, running small businesses and farms, volunteering and serving the people of Central and Upper Bucks County.
Among her top issues are helping small businesses, protecting our open space, as well as veteran and military support.
Her district office is located at 1032 North Easton Road in Doylestown and can be reached at 215-489-2126. Her website is www.repshelbylabs.net; she can also be reached on Facebook at www.facebook.com/repshelbylabs.