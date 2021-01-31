PHILADELPHIA >> A Bucks County woman was arrested Jan. 29 by the FBI in connection with a riot that took place Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
Dawn Bancroft has been charged in U.S. District Court with entering the Capitol without authority, engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct and violent entry and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds.
According to a criminal complaint filed by the FBI, Bancroft can be seen on video footage inside the U.S. Capitol building without authority to be there during the Jan. 6 insurgency.
On January 12, the FBI said it received a tip with a video purported to be filmed by Bancroft. The video was a “selfie” video, which depicted Bancroft and another woman, identified as Diana Santos-Smith, also of Pennsylvania, in the process of attempting to exit the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. The video, said Court papers, further captured a large mob of individuals who had become bottlenecked at a Capitol exit point.
According to the FBI, during the video Bancroft can be heard saying, “We broke into the Capitol...we got inside, we did our part.”
Bancroft is also heard saying, “We were looking for Nancy to shoot her in the friggin’ brain, but we didn’t find her.”
The FBI said it believes that the “Nancy” Bancroft was referencing is Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.
In the video, Bancroft is wearing a red “Make America Great Again” ski-cap style hat and Santos-Smith has on a red “Make America Great Again” baseball hat.
During an interview, the FBI said Bancroft admitted to entering the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6.
Bancroft told agents that she and Santos-Smith had followed other protestors up the exterior stairs of the Capitol Building to a courtyard area filled with people. Bancroft said she did not witness any exterior barriers being breached, but she and Santos-Smith just followed others up the stairs.
Bancroft also told the FBI that she and Santos-Smith then saw a window to the Capitol Building, which had been broken and they witnessed people entering the Capitol Building. Bancroft told agents that they followed and entered the Capitol Building through the broken window at approximately 3 p.m. Upon climbing through the window, Bancroft said she was in a hallway with corridors in either direction and a staircase nearby.
Bancroft told agents she had been inside the Capitol Building for approximately 20-30 seconds before deciding to exit. Bancroft also told agents that she was aware that she was entering restricted grounds when she entered through the Capitol window.
The FBI said Bancroft also admitted to taking video of herself and Santos-Smith inside the Capitol Building but had deleted it. She further stated that she had sent the video to her children and subsequently instructed her children to delete it.
Bancroft showed the FBI agents additional photographs and videos on her cell phone that she filmed on January 6.
The FBI said it also reviewed CCTV footage that captured Bancroft and Santos-Smith attempting to enter the Capitol Building on January 6.
Based on the interviews, the FBI said it believes that Bancroft and Santos-Smith violated 18 U.S.C. § 1752(a)(1) and (2), which makes it a crime to knowingly enter or remain in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority to do, and knowingly, and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions, engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct in, or within such proximity to, any restricted building or grounds when, or so that, such conduct, in fact, impedes or disrupts the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions; or attempts or conspires to do so.
For purposes of Section 1752 of Title 18, a “restricted building” includes a posted, cordoned off, or otherwise restricted area of a building or grounds where the President or other person protected by the Secret Service, including the Vice President, is or will be temporarily visiting; or any building or grounds so restricted in conjunction with an event designated as a special event of national significance.