DOYLESTOWN >> More than half of all Bucks County residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with 644,256 total doses administered in the county.
Sixty-five percent of eligible residents (12 and older) have received at least one dose of vaccine, and as of Wednesday, August 25 59 third-dose shots had been administered at county-run sites. Last week, 6,592 doses were administered countywide, the most in two months.
The steady uptick in jabs continues as Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine on Monday, August 23 received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
The vaccine is now fully approved for use in people 16 and older and, under emergency use authorization, is available to people ages 12 to 15 as well.
COVID cases continued to rise last week in Bucks County with a seven-day average of about 111 new cases per day as of Saturday, August 21. On Friday, August 20 155 new cases were reported, the highest one-day total since the end of April.
Bucks County hospitals had at least 46 COVID-positive patients as of Wednesday, August 25. Two are on ventilators. At least four COVID-related deaths have been reported so far in August.
Bucks County continues to offer free vaccinations to anyone age 12 and over from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem and Warwick Square in Jamison.
For a full list of vaccine providers in Bucks County and locations where COVID vaccines are being offered, please check Bucks County’s Coronavirus Testing/Vaccination Information page.
To find the vaccination clinics nearest you, text your zip code to 438829.