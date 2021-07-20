DOYLESTOWN >> The Bucks County Mosquito Control Program will conduct an ultra-low volume mosquito control operation Wednesday, July 21 in Doylestown Borough and Doylestown, Newtown and Northampton Townships to reduce high populations of mosquitoes capable of transmitting West Nile virus.
The area to be sprayed in Northampton and Newtown consists of Tyler State Park. The treatment area in Doylestown is bounded by Route 611, West Swamp Road, Cottonwood Court, Autumn Leaf Drive/Broadale Road, Murray Avenue and Hillcrest Drive.
The treatments will be administered via truck-mounted equipment, spraying mosquito habitats in residential and park locations. Trucks used in the spray are identified with Bucks County seal logos on the doors.
The equipment dispenses Biomist 3+15 at a rate of 0.75 ounces per acre. This product is designed to provide quick, effective control of adult mosquito populations.
The application material has a very low toxicity profile to mammals and will have negligible impact to non-target insects and the environment. The spray will begin at dusk.
Certain mosquito species carry the West Nile virus, which can cause humans to contract West Nile encephalitis, an infection that can result in an inflammation of the brain. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, all residents in areas where virus activity has been identified are at risk of contracting West Nile encephalitis.
Weather conditions and other unexpected events could delay or cancel this spray operation. If conditions do not allow application on July 21, the backup spray date will be Thursday evening, July 22.
For additional information about adult mosquitoes and West Nile virus, please go to http://www.westnile.state.pa.us/. The Bucks County Health Department can be reached at 215-345-3318.