DOYLESTOWN >> Bucks County will shutter two of its four remaining vaccination clinics ahead of the Independence Day weekend.
Closing after July 3 are the mass-vaccination clinics at the Perkasie and Newtown campuses of Bucks County Community College.
Clinics at Neshaminy Mall and the Warwick Square shopping center will continue to operate on a reduced schedule – from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays – when the county reopens July 6 after the holiday weekend.
Clinic hours at Neshaminy and Warwick for the first two full weeks of July will be: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 6 to 9 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 12 to 16.
Until then, all four clinics will continue operating through July 3 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
All county-run vaccine clinics are open to both walk-ins and scheduled appointments. Each offers both the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot and the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.
For the most up-to-date listing of active clinics and their hours of operation, check the county’s COVID-19 vaccine portal.
The closing of the remaining community college clinics will come a month after the county closed its clinic at the college’s Bristol Township campus.
The county previously had scheduled the last two community college sites to close later in July, but moved up its plans in response to shrinking demand at its mass vaccination clinics. The clinics operated in February and were critical in the county’s mass-inoculation efforts, which have so far delivered more than 155,000 doses of vaccine.
In addition to its static sites, the county continues to deploy small vaccination “strike teams” to bring vaccine to homebound residents and to operate “pop-up clinics” throughout Bucks County.
Across all providers, 576,953 doses of vaccine have been administered in Bucks County. More than 260,000 people have been fully inoculated, and another 79,000 partially vaccinated.