PERKASIE >> Ivy Hill Therapeutic Equestrian Center - the leading therapeutic equestrian center in the region serving individuals with cognitive, physical, emotional, behavioral and psychological needs - is continuing to find ways to connect with their riders and community by inviting them back to the barn for a virtual story book reading with the Therapy Horses.
Ivy Hill's first story time took place on Facebook Live Saturday, April 25 and was a great success. Lauren Kosci, volunteer coordinator, led a reading of "I am Peace, A Book of Mindfulness" by Susan Verde.
Lauren was joined by Pebbles, a small, white therapy horse with a big personality. Pebbles is a barn favorite and the riders were over joyed to see her and be able to spend time with her.
“In the special needs community many of our riders thrive with a routine. With their lives being changed with having to stay at home due to COVID-19, I am grateful we are able to offer a small sense of normalcy being able to see their therapy horses,” said Laura Brockett-Strausser, Executive Director of Ivy Hill Therapeutic Equestrian Center. “We are excited to be able to virtually open our doors and invite our riders and community back to a place that so many of us consider a home away from home”.
To learn more about Ivy Hill Therapeutic Equestrian Center visit https://www.ivyhillequestrian.org/ and don’t forget to join Ivy Hill every Saturday at 3:45 p.m. on Facebook Live for a story time with one of its amazing therapy horses.
ABOUT IVY HILL THERAPEUTIC EQUESTRIAN CENTER: Ivy Hill Therapeutic Equestrian Center creates therapeutic programs for individuals with cognitive, physical, emotional, behavioral and psychological needs utilizing the equine experience. Ivy Hill's vision is to be the recognized standard bearer for professionalism, excellence, advocacy and sportsmanship in equine-assisted activities and therapies. Horses + Love = Hope.